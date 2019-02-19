ECC directs for task force formation to export manpower

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet Tuesday directed for a task force formation to give concrete proposals on development and export of manpower.

The task force would be headed by special assistant on overseas and human resource development, a finance ministry press statement said. The meeting was presided over by Minister for Finacne Asad Umar.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) briefed the ECC about the current position of manpower export to different countries and efforts for seeking employment opportunities in international labour market including the gulf countries.