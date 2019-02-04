ECC approves Rs833 million for release of PMTF salaries

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Monday approved funds of Rs833 million for Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) to pay salaries and retirement benefits of its employees.

The ECC meeting was chaired by finance minister Asad Umar, according to press statement issued by the ministry here.

The ECC was also given detailed briefing by the Board of Investment on matters related to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the country.