ECC approves proposals submitted by different ministries

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee

(ECC) on Friday approved proposals submitted by different ministries

in its meeting.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister, Senator

Ishaq Dar, said a press release.

The ECC approved the proposal of Economic Affairs Division

(EAD) for grant of exemption to Japan International Cooperation

Agency (JICA) from all levies and taxes for the loan extended by the

Government of Japan/JICA on concessionary terms, amounting to JPY

2.665 billion (equivalent to US$ 26 million approximately), for the

Islamabad-Burhan Transmission Line Reinforcement Project.

The main objective of the project is to improve the

reliability of the national grid and to meet the growing demand for

electricity transmission through reinforcement of transmission lines

necessary for power supply to Islamabad Capital Territory and

surrounding areas, thereby contributing to the improvement of

economic infrastructure of Pakistan.

ECC also considered and approved the draft standard Power

Purchase Agreement (PPA), proposed by the Ministry of Water and

Power, which will be used as standard template for future PPAs.

The draft PPA is a tripartite agreement between Central Power

Purchasing Agency, Guarantee Ltd (CPPA) on behalf of ex-WAPDA

Distribution Companies, National Transmission and Despatch Company

Limited (NTDCL) and the Power Producers.

ECC approved the proposal of Ministry of Water and Power for

government guarantee for repayment of loan amount of US$ 140

million, i.e. 40 per cent of US $350 million loan amount for the

Dasu Hydropower Project.

The World Bank will provide guarantee for the remaining US$

210 million loan amount.

ECC also approved the request of the Ministry of Industries

and Production to reduce the price of imported Urea fertilizer lying

with National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) to Rs. 1,000/- per

50 kg bag in the interest of the public for disposal during kharif

2017.