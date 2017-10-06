ECC approves 50% of export package incentive for eligible textile, non-textile sectors

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): In order to promote exports, the Economic

Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday approved a proposal that 50 percent

of the export package incentive for eligible textile and non-textile sectors, announced in Prime Minister’s Export Package, be provided on the same terms as for the period January to June 2017 without condition of increment.

A meeting of ECC of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved that the remaining 50 percent of the rate of incentive would be provided if the exporter achieves an increase of 10 percent or more in exports as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

It was also approved that an additional two percent drawback would be

provided for export to non-traditional markets. Besides, expeditious settlement of payments claims by the State Bank of Pakistan was also approved.

The meeting approved a proposal submitted by the Commerce Ministry to

allocate additional quantity of 12 million kilograms of surplus tobacco to all the tobacco companies and dealers on pro-rata basis.

The ECC also approved a proposal to deregulate the margins on High-Speed Diesel for the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) and dealers under the policy of liberalization and deregulation.

The impact of the policy would be reviewed after three months.

It was also decided that OMCs would add Fuel Marker in HSD within six

months at depot stage to avoid adulteration.

It was decided that OGRA would develop a mechanism to monitor the OMCs

commercial stock position, the dealers inventory system and Fuel Marker System.

The ECC provided a provisional approval of the issuance of Government of Pakistan’s sovereign guarantee for Rs. 39,000 million for construction of 2X660MW Coal Power Project Jamshoro, subject a third part evaluation especially pertaining to demand and supply situation.

The ECC also extended the period of provision of subsidy to agricultural tube-well consumers in Balochistan till December 31 2017 subject to commitment of past payments by all concerned/stakeholders on same terms and conditions as approved earlier by the ECC on June 17, 2015.

The approval is linked with a comprehensive review of solarization of

the tube-wells to be undertaken on a priority basis in order to save

electricity bills and the subsidy being provided by the federal and the

provincial governments.

The need to put in place efficient irrigation methods likes

drip-irrigation were also emphasized by the meeting.

The ECC approved a summary for extending the period of applicability of reduced rate of 0.4 percent advance income tax on banking transactions of non-filers under section 236P of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 upto December 2017.

Various measures for rationalization of imports and reducing the import bill were also suggested by Commerce division and Federal Board of Revenue.

The detailed lists of import items would be reviewed and finalized.