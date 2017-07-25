ECC approves 4 proposals of Ministry of Water and Power

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): The Economic Coordination

Committee (ECC) Tuesday approved four proposals of

the Ministry of Water and Power for the issuance of new

sovereign guarantees of Ministry of Finance in respect of Fresh

Syndicated Term Finance Facilities for Power Holding (Private)

Limited in order to set off/adjust existing facilities.

The ECC met here under the chairmanship of Finance

Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a statment issued by the

Ministry of Finance said.

It will provide government guarantee for the repayment of loan

as well as interest for the fresh facilities.

In all four cases, the principal instalment payments shall

be deferred for a further period of two years from the date of

execution of the fresh facilities.

The ECC also approved a proposal of the Ministry of

Water and Power, regarding an existing Term Finance Facility

for Power Holding (Private) Limited, to restructure the facility

by extending the tenor of the facility from seven years to ten years,

including extension in grace period from three years to six years.

The ECC, after considering and deliberating upon

another proposal of the Ministry of Water and Power,

approved the Standard Implementation Agreement (SIA) for

transmission line projects under Policy Framework for Private

Sector Transmission Line Projects, 2015.

As per the same proposal, the ECC also approved the TSA for HVDC

Transmission Project (*660 Kv Matiari-Lahore).