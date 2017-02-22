ECC approves $ 25 mln for NDRMF

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee

(ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved $ 25 million for National

Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

The ECC which met with Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar in the Chair, in consideration of a proposal by Economic

Affairs Division(EAD) approved the fund for NDRMF, according to the

press release issued here.

EAD, it may be mentioned has set up the fund which aims to

have a government-owned sustainable mechanism to support disaster

risk financing instruments that can enhance country’s resilience to

natural calamities.

The Asian Development Bank has shown an indicative assistance

of $ 1.2 billion as loan for this fund.

EAD and ADB, signed the loan agreement for $ 200 million on

December 2, 2016 as first tranche against the total amount.

The fund will enable the government to immediately and

effectively respond to natural calamities.

ECC also considered and approved NEPRA’s proposal to allow

exemption from withholding tax on Dividends to the Transmission Line

Projects under Transmission Policy 2015.

ECC also accorded approval for grant of Rs. 12.00 million as

equity share of GoP to clear liabilities and financial obligations

so as to facilitate process of winding up of Pakistan Textile City,

(PTCL) Ltd.

The chair also directed formation of a committee comprising

SAPM on Law, representatives from NBP, SECP and the CEO of PTCL to

oversee smooth finalization of the company’s winding up process.