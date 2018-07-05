EC holds power to expel any official found involve in pre-poll rigging: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Spokesman Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim on Thursday said the commission was fully responsible to expel any official if he/she was found involved in pre-poll rigging.

If ECP received any such complaint or impression from any political party regarding pre-poll rigging then action could be taken against the responsible officer, he said while talking to a news channel.

Commenting on transfers and postings, he said the interim-government was doing the transfers and postings in consultation with the election commission of Pakistan.

The election commission had been empowered after adding some provisions in it, he said, adding there were some anomalies which were rectified.

To a question about returning officers and assistant returning officers, he said all the ROs and Assistant ROs would perform duties according to the programmes given by election commission for holding free and fair election in the country.