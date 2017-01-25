Easy sailing for top seed Farhan Mehboob in National Senior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP): Former Asian Champion and world no. 66 Farhan Mehboob has made an easy sailing from the second round after recorded victory in the first round of the National Senior Squash Championship, which got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Farhan Mehboob is the latest Pakistani to rise through the ranks –

raising his country’s hopes that this new generation of players, which includes his cousin Aamir Atlas Khan, can rekindle the successes achieved by the pair’s legendary uncle Jansher Khan and a long line of Pakistani greats before him.

Farhan first came to international attention when he won the British Junior U-15 Open title in January 2002. A little more than a year later, the left-hander clinched the Asian Junior U-19 Championship crown, when just 14 years old.

Four years later, Farhan reclaimed the Asian Junior title, and later

in 2007 – while still a junior – he reached his first PSA Tour final,

in Karachi. Top seed Farhan made his breakthrough when he defeated

Zeeshan Khan (KP) by 11-3, 11-4 and 11-4. Farhan is in excellent form, giving Pakistan an edge in all the international outings held under the aegis of Pakistan Squash Federation.

In the second match Ammad Farid of Punjab faced tough resistance against Saddam-Ul-Haq of Pakistan Army in a marathon five sets match. Both Ammad Farid and Saddam Ul Haq played well and gave each other a tough fight, the score was 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 11-6 and 11-7.

In the third match Faraz Muhammad of Navy beat wildcard entry Munir Zaman of Wapda by 11-8, 11-6 and 11-8. Faraz fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Munir Zaman to strike back.

In the other match Waqas Mehboob of Pakistan Air Force beat Asif Khalil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-2 and 11-9.

Israr Ahmad of SNGPL eliminated Salman Zeb of Pakistan Army in a

thrilling 3-1 battle, the score was 11-7, 11-3, 10-12 and 11-5. Both

Israr Ahmad and Salman Zeb played well as the match was also enjoyed

by the sitting spectators.

Waqar Mehboob of ZTBL beat Salman Saleem of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-9. Ahsan Ayaz of PIA beat Muhammad Farhan of SNGPL by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5 and in the last match Raees Khan of Pakistan Army beat Bilal Zakir of Pakistan Army by 3-1. The score was 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7.