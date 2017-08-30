East China province reports 148 dengue fever cases

HANGZHOU, Aug 30 (Xinhua/APP): East China’s Zhejiang Province has

reported 148 dengue cases this year, local health authorities said Wednesday.

Among them, 44 were imported cases, up 33.33 percent from the same

period in 2016. Most of these patients caught the virus in Asian countries such as Thailand, India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, according to Zhejiang Provincial Health and Family Planning Commission.

The remaining 104 cases resulting from local transmission were in the

provincial capital Hangzhou. No deaths were reported, the commission said.

The costal province has experienced an increase in imported cases.

Dengue is a potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease mainly found in

tropical and subtropical regions. Symptoms include fever and nausea as well as muscle and joint aches.