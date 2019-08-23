Ease-of-doing-business policy gave positive results: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said the government’s steps for economy particularly the ease-of-doing-business policy had resulted in significant improvement in financial stability.

The President expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi appreciated the role being played by the business community for the economic development of the country.

He commended the ICCI for being the first chamber in Pakistan that took initiatives for Youth Development and promotion of entrepreneurship.

The Young Entrepreneurs Forum was created by ICCI to include youth in mainstream in business world and help them develop entrepreneurial career for their contribution in national economy.