Earth’s oceans and frozen spaces paying price for ‘taking the heat of global warming’: Experts

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 26 (APP):World’s oceans and frozen spaces have been “taking the heat” for global warming for decades, climate experts said Thursday, warning that without a radical change in human behaviour, hundreds of millions of people could suffer from rising sea levels, frequent natural disasters and food shortages.

“The ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive”, the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states. “Melting glaciers and ice sheets are causing sea level rise, and coastal extreme events are becoming more severe.”

At the UN’s Climate Action Summit on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused world leaders’ attention to the adverse impact of global warming in Pakistan. “Our glaciers are retreating faster than in any other part of the world,” PM Khan said, pointing out that the temperature increase in Pakistan was about one degree higher than global average.