Early morning rain adds incentive for people to make Eid festivities memorable

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Early morning rain on the second day of Eidul Azha Thursday turned weather pleasant in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and added incentive for their residents to visit parks and other public places and make festivities memorable.

Families and children planned picnic and parties with relatives and friends as local people as well as visitors from other adjoining areas of Federal Capital thronged parks and recreational spots on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The visitors, mostly families, rushed to the popular spots such as Lake View Park, Shakarparian, Marghazar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Jasmine Garden and Japanese Children Park. The children were seen enjoying themselves in public parks while families were setting up barbeque grills.

Shakarparian and National Monument remained busy spots followed by Fatima Jinnah Park, Rawal Lake View Park and Daman-e-Koh where thousands of people including men, women and children enjoyed their holidays. The city zoo and the adjacent children’s park also attracted a large number of people, especially families.

A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree on second day. People who could not sacrificed their animals on first day of Eid due to engagement of butchers or some other reasons, slaughtered cows, goats, and camels.

Special security arrangements were also seen outside parks for protection of visitors. The city traffic police made special arrangements to facilitate the motorists. The public transporters, including taxi drivers fleeced the people and charged fares at their own will, the visitors complained.

Zaman Ali Khan, a visitor said “I love Islamabad and love to visit Daman-e-Koh from where I can see view of beautiful Capital.” Great hustle and bustle was also witnessed at city’s cinemas as new Pakistani movies were released on Eid.

Meanwhile, the families especially youngsters arranged special Bar-be-cue (BBQ) parties at their rooftops, lawns, open spaces and picnic spots to celebrate the festivity.

Such parties provide us an opportunity to spend some leisure time with our relatives, colleagues and buddies, said Ibrahim Bhatti, a student, who arranges BBQ party in Margalla Town.

He said such parties not only provide them an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give a chance to taste different dishes made of the sacrificial meat.

Bushra, a housewife said, Barbeque is a good activity to keep every family members busy in cooking the food on iron stoves. Television also telecast programs on variety of food dishes including different ways of preparing Barbecue cuisine which increased the trend of holding Barbecue parties.