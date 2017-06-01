Early implementation of MES be ensured in regional bureaus: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Chairman of National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said early implementation of Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) should be ensured in all regional bureaus to help improve performance.

The MES provides necessary data to guide strategic planning

and achieve results to improve current and future management of

outputs, outcomes and impact, he remarked while chairing

a fortnightly meeting held here to review latest progress on NAB’s

MES.

The chairman said MES is an important management tool to track

progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as

establishes links between the past, present and future actions.

He said NAB has taken various initiatives

to rejuvenate the bureau in nabbing corrupts.

During the meeting, advisor to chairman on MES apprised about

latest progress and said MES has been developed to cater needs

of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data

at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification,

inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of

regional board meetings and executive board meetings including case

brief and decisions made.

The chairman directed to further coordinate and

decisions taken should be implemented in letter and spirit in order

to further improvement in institutionalizing the support and

supervision at different levels of management in NAB.

The MES has also an ability to analyze data in qualitative

and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system

for violators.

The NAB chairman said figures of complaints, inquiries and

investigations have almost become doubled now as compared to

2015.

The comparative figures for the latest three years are

indicative of hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an

atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against

corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number

of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.