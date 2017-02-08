Early harvest energy projects under CPEC to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), 12 early harvest energy generation projects including
Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant and Karot Hydro
power station would be completed by 2017 18 which would help to meet
the energy requirements of the country.
“These energy generation projects would produce over 5000 MW
of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country”,
said an official in ministry of Planning.
Talking to APP, he informed that the early harvest projects were
related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and
hydel.
The medium term projects under CPEC however, he said would be
completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be
completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the
projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.
He said the existing list of power projects would be adjusted
based on the discussion during the visit of the Chinese experts team
in current month while the updated list would be discussed during
next meeting of Joint Energy Working Group with China.
He said that a complete national consensus was
observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as
all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to
Chines government which also helped boost their confidence.
He said the Chinese government had also shown its intentions
to include Diamir Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that
government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance
water storage capacity of the country.
He informed that land acquisition process were completed by
spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8 10
years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and
Tarbela dams.
Regarding up gradation of power transmission lines, the
official updated that the ground breaking of Matiari Lahore and
Matiari Faisalabad power transmission line under CPEC was likely to
be held by end of current month.
The feasibility study for the transmission lines, he said had
been completed and land acquisition process was under progress.
In addition, he said the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of
the power transmission lines would be announced in next fiscal year
(2017 18).
He said the Chinese side had nominated China Electric Power
Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this
purpose.
Early harvest energy projects under CPEC to be completed next year
ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor