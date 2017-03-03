Early completion of power transmission projects Govt’s priority: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government was committed to

completing the power distribution and transmission projects as early

as possible in order to ensure proper utilization of energy produced through newly completed projects in the country.

He said no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal said to ensure fool proof security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the provincial governments should cooperate with the interior ministry.

The minister staed this while chairing a meeting which reviewed the progress of CPEC projects here today.

The minister said the law enforcing agencies should evolve their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish mutual connection for ensuring security of the mega project.

He also directed to ensure timely completion of the new roads that were included in CPEC by the sixth JCC meeting.

He said a mechanism between Pakistan and China had been evolved to ensure transparency in the CPEC projects and the government was not receiving money directly.

Regarding Gwadar, Ahsan Iqbal said the Gwadar port would make Pakistan the center of international trade.

Therefore, he said all projects of CPEC would be completed by keeping in view of the international standards.

The minister further stated that the draft of long term projects of the economic corridor had been sent to all provincial governments and they have been asked to send their opinion in this regard so that the final draft should be sent to the Chinese authorities.

The meeting was also attended by the high officials of the Chinese Embassy and the ministries concerned.