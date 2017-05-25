Early Childhood Education, Teachers Induction to be on next agenda of IPEMC: Baligh-ur-Rehman

PESHAWAR, May 25 (APP): State Minister for Federal Education and

Professional Training, Baigh-ur-Reham Thursday said that all the

federating units after discussion have concurred to include Early Childhood

Education, methods of teacher induction and use of information technology for deliberation in next agenda of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

He was briefing the media regarding deliberations and discussion held

in IPEMC on the concluding session of the two-day event here on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of forum for bringing improvement in

education sector, State minister who is also the Chairman of IPEMC, said that the platform would help deciding federating units a common line of action for the development of country and its people.

He said that participation of the federating units and the stakeholders

is a proof that all the concerned were on the same page to promote education with a common objective. He said that our dedication and commitment would ultimately achieve the goals of success and prosperity.

State Minister said that we are gathered here with a collective aim to

make headway in education sector by deriving benefits from sharing mutual experiences through the forum.

He said that forum also discussed Non Formal Education (NFE) and agreed

upon to use the method where it is difficult to run proper education institutions, maintaining that provincial government should utilize the method for its own benefit.

He informed that forum has also passed a resolution to promote NFE. He

said that NFE would be effective in areas where formal type of education cannot be started owing to less strength of students and unavailability of needed resources.

Baligh-ur-Rehman informed that participants also discussed matters

relating to private schools and agreed that federating units should play their role in safeguarding the rights of parents, teachers and students.

He said it was assent was given to appropriate regulation of private

schools adding a committee has been formed for the purpose. He said that legislation and effective system would also be proposed relating to subject matter.

He said that forum discussing examination and assessment procedures

expressed concerns over “Rot Learning” (Ratta). He informed that system would be revamped to discourage Rot Learning and promote Conceptual Learning.

Participants also discussed National Education Policy with its timeline

and strategy that would be presented in next meeting of IPEMC, he told.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister of Elementary Education, Muhammad

Atif Kahn appreciated the endeavors of Baligh-ur-Rehman for his keen interest and dedication and said that IPMEC has given us right direction to move forward towards a common objective. He also suggested a minimum interference on the subject that has devolved to provinces.

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Education, Muhammad Ibrahim Senai said

that IPEMC has integrated people of the country on a common agenda of promoting education.

Appreciating Baligh-ur-Rehman for his commitment, he said that

remarkable results have been witnessed in Gilgit Baltistan during last two years by the galvanization of IPEMC under the leadership of State Minister. He also congratulated KP Government for its hospitality and successful holding of the event.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Elementary and Higher Education,

Iftikhar Ali Gilani said that despite political differences gathering of

all the federating units in IPEMC reflects our commitment to improve education.

He said that our efforts would lead the way to achieve a respectable

position among comity of nation besides ensuring progress and prosperity

of people and the country. He said that we should focus improvement of public sector educational institutions as it would catalyze our efforts

to address societal issues.

Baluchistan Minister of Education, Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal said that

media should play its role for promotion of education besides creating awareness among people to educate their children.

He said that it is need of the hour that budget allocations should be

increased for education and a proper strategy should be devised for

training of teachers who are entrusted with the task of character

building of children. He also urged teachers to perform their duties

with dedication and professional exuberance.

KP Minister for Higher Education, Mushtaq Gahni said that holding of the

event with continuation would bring improvement and uniformity in education. He said that sincerity and unison would pave the way for our success and achieve the objective. He also expressed satisfaction over agenda set for discussion in next meeting of IPEMC.