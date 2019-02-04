Early cervical cancer diagnosis could save lives of over 300,000 women: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 04 (APP):Cervical cancer kills more than 300,000 women every year worldwide, with one woman diagnosed every minute, despite the fact that it is one of the most preventable and curable forms of the disease, according to the UN health agency.

In a statement released on Monday to coincide with World Cancer Day, the World Health Organization(WHO) said that nine out of ten women who die from cervical cancer are from poor countries, and that if no action is taken, deaths from the disease will rise by almost 50 per cent by 2040.