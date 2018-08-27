EAD asked for regular assessments to use resources in productive manner

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar Monday urged Economic Affairs Division to regularly update its assessment of various sectors in order to utilize the valuable resources in the most productive manner.

“The assessment of requirement of foreign assistance is an important function and EAD should regularly update its assessment of various sectors in order to utilize the valuable resources in the most productive manner, the minister said while chairing a meeting to review the working of EAD.

Earlier, the Minister was given detailed briefing on various aspects of economic cooperation with various bilateral and multilateral development partners, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The briefing included financial progress of different foreign funded projects as well as certain

aspects of potential projects to be included in the pipeline in future.

The Minister was also briefed on the debt management function of EAD, the statement added.