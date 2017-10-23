E-learning curricula provided to enhance core policing : UNODC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has provided e-Learning curricula to Sahiwal Police

to enhance core policing and law enforcement skills of its officers along international standards.

The e-Learning curricula has been provided to Regional Training Centre (Police) Sahiwal.

Sahiwal Regional Training Centre was established in April 2017 to deliver on-job training and various capacity building programmes to police officers of various ranks from the region.

In collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Punjab Police has established an e-Learning centre to address training needs of Sahiwal Regional Police in specialized areas such as Drugs related crimes, human trafficking & migrants smuggling, awareness and preservation of digital evidences, crime scene investigation and criminal intelligence etc.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal, Muhammad Tariq Chohan along with UNODC Country Representative Pakistan, Mr. Cesar Guedes on Monday jointly inaugurated newly established e-Learning centre which was also attended by UNODC’s Criminal Justice Programme Advisor, Ms. Jouhaida Hanano and other programme staff.

Under the UNODC’s Pakistan Country Programme initiative, the UNODC with support from its international partners assisted the government of Pakistan in implementing its policy priorities in areas of criminal justice system, drug control and border management and drug demand reduction.

In his comments, RPO Sahiwal said the Punjab Police had developed additional training institutions at regional level to address training needs of field and operational force of Police at front line, who deal with and act as the first responder to crimes. Sahiwal Regional Training Centre is being equipped with essential training facilities, utilizing modern tools and methods for on-job training of police officers in specialized crime’ areas.

UNODC’s e-Learning platform would complement the traditional training methods and mock scene exercises, as it provides a wide range of training courses related to crimes which are interactive, self-paced, more engaging and easy to comprehend.

UNODC Country Representative Pakistan in his remarks praised Punjab Police for all efforts to raise the competency, professionalism and field effectiveness of its force through resourcing training institutions.

Mr. Guedes, remembering the great sacrifices offered by Pakistani law enforcement agencies to protect citizens’ lives and their rights, stressed on need to undertake more concerted and joint efforts to raise capacity of the country’s law enforcement adequately, in order to prepare a tougher response against all forms of crimes and terrorism.

He said that UNODC had significantly increased international support for Pakistan under new UNODC’s Country Programme -II (2016-2019), which would address country’s development challenges within its mandated areas of illicit trafficking; drug control and crime prevention.

Mr. Guedes said that more support in use of forensic, technological and modern methods in investigation of criminal cases were reflected in UNODC’s programmes to enhance the operational capacity of the law enforcement agencies.

UNODC in Pakistan has established 55 e-Learning centres within various law enforcement agencies, while for the Punjab Police it is the 9th e-Learning centre in number established at Sahiwal Regional Training Centre. Talking about success and impact of UNODC e-Learning, Mr. Cesar Guedes said “the e-Learning Programme has had a very staggering level of achievement as over 50,000 personnel country wide of Pakistani law enforcement agencies have completed over 270,000 hours of foundational and specialized level of training programmes.

UNODC would continue to bring what it could to Pakistan’s law enforcement institutions, such as the best knowledge and technology to extent possible.

Cesar Guedes also acknowledged the contribution of UNODC’s international partners, in particular the government of Denmark, for supporting Pakistan’s Country Programme-II (2016-19), under which Sahiwal Regional Training centre also received e-Learning curricula and equipment for training.