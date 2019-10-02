e-commerce policy under PM’s vision important step for facilitation of businesses: Firdous

By
Uploader
-
0
381

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that e-commerce policy of the present government was an important step under Prime Minister’s vision for facilitation of businesses and promotion of youth and smaller business community.

In a series of tweets, she said that e-commerce policy would help put the national economy on modern lines and promote business activities. The policy would open new vistas of ease in business activities, she said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR