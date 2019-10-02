e-commerce policy under PM’s vision important step for facilitation of businesses: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that e-commerce policy of the present government was an important step under Prime Minister’s vision for facilitation of businesses and promotion of youth and smaller business community.

In a series of tweets, she said that e-commerce policy would help put the national economy on modern lines and promote business activities. The policy would open new vistas of ease in business activities, she said.