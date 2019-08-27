Dutch company to invest $2.8 billion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):World fame Dutch oil company, Royal Vopak is going to invest $ 2.8 billion in Pakistan due to improved investment regime and conducive business environment being provided by the government.

A delegation of Royal Vopak called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production, and Investment, Razak Dawood to discuss the new opportunities for investment related to Terminal and Storage Facilities of Liquefied Natural Gas ( LNG) in Pakistan.

Royal Vopak N.V. is a Dutch company that stores and handles various oil, chemicals, edible oils and natural gas-related products all over the world , said a press release issued by ministry of commerce here on Tuesday.

The Adviser to the PM urged the delegation to invest in Pakistan owing to its improved global ranking in Ease of Doing Business Index by 11 points.

In this regard, Pakistan has launched a program titled Regulatory Guillotine to ease the business regulations to facilities investors.