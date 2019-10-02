Dutch companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp on Wednesday said nine Dutch companies had shown interest for investment in poultry and livestock sector in Pakistan.

Two out of those were pharmaceutical companies dealing with poultry and livestock vaccine and “we are looking forward to materialize the objectives of investment in the agro sector in Pakistan,” he added.

He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan here. Secretary Food Dr Hashim Popalzai and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

They also discussed matters relating to agricultural cooperation between the two countries.