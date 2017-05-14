Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty
winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA,
Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Punjab, and at isolated places
in Balochistan and south Punjab in next 24 hours.
Rain dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds was forecast at
scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-
Baltistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, while at isolated places in
Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Multan, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions
during evening/night, however, hot and dry weather would persist
in other parts of the country, a Met Office official said on
Sunday.
The official said a shallow westerly wave was present over
upper parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was
expected to affect most upper and central parts of the country
during Monday evening/night and Tuesday.
In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts
of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds
occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Islamabad and
Kashmir.
Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Cherat 11mm,
Dir 03mm, Punjab: Islamabad Z.P 08mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03mm
and Garidupatta 02mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Dadu and Larkana
47øC, Bhakkar and Sukkur 46øC, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Bahawalnagar and
Rahim Yar Khan, Moenjodaro and Noorpurthal 45øC, Multan 43C,
Faisalabad and Lahore 42øC, Hyderabad 41C, Peshawar 40øC,
Islamabad 39øC, Karachi 35øC, Muzaffarabad 33øC, Quetta and Dir 32C,
Skardu 29øC, Chitral 28 and Murree 25 C.
