Durrani appreciates President’s address to Joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP):Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday appreciated the address of the President to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.

Commenting on the President address, the minister while talking to APP said that the President shared with the Parliament, the successes of the government in various areas.

He said that unfortunately the opposition again played a negative role and showed that it was not serious in matters of national interest or planning for progress of the country.

He said that the President has appealed all segment of society to rise above their vested interest and participate in the task of national reconstruction with the same spirit.

He advised the opposition parties to play due role in country’s progress and development rather involving in negative politics to get petty gains.