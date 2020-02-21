Durable peace must for growth & prosperity: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani leading a delegation of Senators has held separate meetings with Crown Prince of Bahrain besides Speaker of the Council of representative, Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Muhammad Bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa and President of the National Guard of Bahrain, First Lt. Gen. Shaikh Muhammad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

During his meeting with Crown Prince, the Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan accorded high importance to its relations with Bahrain and there was huge scope for further broadening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He apprised the Crown Prince about his meetings with parliamentary leadership of Bahrain.

The Crown Prince while welcoming the delegation said that the visit was taking place at an important time and it would go a long way in providing assistance to further broaden the multidimensional ties.

The Chairman Senate, later on, led his delegation met with Speaker of Council of Representatives. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral institutional collaboration, enhance frequency of exchange of delegations and further increasing high level contacts.

The Chairman observed that there was need to explore new vistas of cooperation in trade and economic level as Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and the government was taking all possible measures to provide friendly atmosphere to the investors.

He expressed his satisfaction that Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain was contributing to the socio-economic development and acting as a bridge between the two countries. The Chairman also highlighted the issue of Kashmir and said that India was involved in blatant violation of international laws.

He said that the Indian occupying forces had turned the valley into an open jail making the lives of innocent Kashmiris miserable.

He said that global community must take notice of these violations.

He said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region as peace was the only panacea for growth and prosperity.

During the meeting, the Chairman Senate apprised the Speaker of Bahrain about the functions and role of the Senate.

Bahrani Speaker agreed with views of the Chairman Senate and called for enhanced institutional contacts to benefit from each other experiences and expertise.

The Chairman was accompanied by Senators Fida Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Manzoor Kakar, Abida Azeem and Keshoo Bai.

Bahraini Speaker later on hosted reception in honour of the delegation.

The delegation also held meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain.

The Chairman expressed his well wishes to the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain and said that Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Bahrain and both sides had shown excellent cooperation in social, political and economic sectors.

In his meeting with President of the National Guard of Bahrain, the Chairman Senate emphasised the need for more collaboration in defence and security.

He said that the Middle East situation was concerning us all, however, he hoped that the regional countries would be able to adopt a mechanism to give peace a chance to flourish as war was not solution to issues and through dialogue and negotiations an amicable solution could be worked out.