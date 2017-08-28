Duplicate ticket system inaugurated

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP): Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Monday inaugurated duplicate ticket system-another

milestone to facilitate the railways passengers in the country.

Addressing a simple but impressive ceremony held here at

Railways Headquarters, he said that earlier, the passenger lost

his rail ticket, he would have to purchase the new ticket again

by spending almost full payment but now he would be issued the

ticket only on ten percent deduction.

He has to send his ticket number on 9117 and he will receive

a text message in a while which will be considered his ticket.

The minister said that Double Ticket System was being introduced

to address the growing number of complaints circulating on the

social media. A high level committee was constituted to come up

with suggestions to resolve issue of Pakistan Railways passengers

after watching a journalist’s angry video in which, he criticized

the system and highlighted the issue on social media.

Saad said that Pakistan Railways would become best Railways

of the region, if upcoming governments would work with same spirit.

He said the management was focusing on frieght trains and

upgradation of tracks and the system while no passenger train

was in papers except Kohat-Rawalpindi Railcar.