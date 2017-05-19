Duke of Edinburgh attends dinner to mark establishment of UK-Pak diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the Pakistan Society, attended a dinner marking the 70th Anniversary of the founding of Pakistan and establishment of UK-Pakistan diplomatic relations, at the Mansion House.

The Duke of Edinburgh also marked 63 years as Patron of the Pakistan

Society, which was founded in 1951 and based in London, says a press release received here from London on Friday.

The Society aims to increase public knowledge in Britain of the arts,

history, geography, economic life and institutions of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Society Award 2017 was presented at the dinner by the

Duke of Edinburgh to Dr Syed Babar Ali OBE for services to conservation, government, and UK- Pakistan relations.

Sir Nicholas Barrington, Honorary Vice President of the Pakistan

Society in the citation address said that the award was being given to Dr Syed Babar Ali “for the advancement of public knowledge and understanding of Pakistan in the United Kingdom and beyond.”

The dinner was also attended by Princess Sarvath El Hassan of the

Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain in his message to the

Pakistan Society as its Co-Patron said: “Over the last 70 years relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom have grown from strength to strength.

“Today our close partnership is not only defined by a shared history

but also by a shared future of peace, prosperity and development.”

The Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Dr Andrew Parmley, who hosted the Dinner at the Mansion House, said: “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to host this year’s dinner by the Pakistan Society at the Mansion House.”

“I am confident that the UK and Pakistan’s strong and forward-looking

relationship will continue to facilitate the growth and prosperity of both our great Nations. There are so many exciting opportunities for collaboration, across both physical and financial infrastructure.”

The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Ibne Abbas, Honorary President of the Pakistan Society, said: “This year marks the 70th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. It gives me immense satisfaction that historic relations between our two countries have transformed into a strategic partnership, reinforced by growing people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges”

The Chairman of the Pakistan Society, Sir William Blackburne in his

address said: “It is a tribute to both countries that our relationship remains one of mutual cooperation based on deep and firm foundations.”

“It is an especial privilege to welcome the Duke of Edinburgh to the

Dinner. His Royal Highness has been the Society’s Patron since 1953 and his support for our activities throughout this time has been very greatly appreciated.”