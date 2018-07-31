Dues will be cleared as we get grant: PHF

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr Tuesday said the dues of the players will be cleared as soon the grant from the government is received.

The Pakistan hockey team staged a protest last week over non-issuance of their due daily allowance. Talking to APP, Shahbaz said the players were misquoted for their protest and they will be participating in Asian Games.

“Our grant of Rs 180 million has been stopped by the government due to unknown reasons and as soon as we get the grant we will clear all the players’ allowances,” he said.

He said the game of hockey cannot prosper until it is given top priority by the government. “Despite repeatedly contacting the previous Punjab government we were not given time for holding Pakistan Hockey League,” he said.

Shahbaz said PHF needs to have a proper annual budget as to manage hockey affairs itself. “Every time we have to plea for grants from government for participation in tournaments,” he said.

He urged the government to build hockey centers in the country as to train the youth from grass-root level. “Education and diet must be provided there in order to groom them according to international standards,” he said.