Dual-seat variant of JF-17 undertakes successful maiden flight

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): It was a momentous day for Pakistan

Air Force (PAF) indeed as dual-seat variant of the JF-17 Thunder

fighter aircraft had successfully undertaken its maiden test flight

at Chengdu (China) on Friday.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, was

chief guest at the ceremony that was hosted by Li Yuhai, Executive

Vice President Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Dual-seat JF-17B is currently entering the testing phase which

is co-developed by China and Pakistan.

JF-17B dual seat fighter aircraft is a major milestone towards

self reliance and would boost operational and training capabilities

of PAF.

It will further enhance advanced combat training of PAF

fighter pilots on this indigenous war fighting machine.

Induction of JF-17 aircraft in PAF started in 2007 and has

continued during subsequent years.

Today, Pakistan Air Force is operating five JF-17 Squadrons

which are actively engaged in all types of operations. JF-17 Thunder

is an excellent fighter aircraft which can be easily compared with

the 4th generation aircraft of the world.