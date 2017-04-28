Dual-seat variant of JF-17 undertakes successful maiden flight

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): It was a momentous day for Pakistan
Air Force (PAF) indeed as dual-seat variant of the JF-17 Thunder
fighter aircraft had successfully undertaken its maiden test flight
at Chengdu (China) on Friday.
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, was
chief guest at the ceremony that was hosted by Li Yuhai, Executive
Vice President Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
Dual-seat JF-17B is currently entering the testing phase which
is co-developed by China and Pakistan.
JF-17B dual seat fighter aircraft is a major milestone towards
self reliance and would boost operational and training capabilities
of PAF.
It will further enhance advanced combat training of PAF
fighter pilots on this indigenous war fighting machine.
Induction of JF-17 aircraft in PAF started in 2007 and has
continued during subsequent years.
Today, Pakistan Air Force is operating five JF-17 Squadrons
which are actively engaged in all types of operations. JF-17 Thunder
is an excellent fighter aircraft which can be easily compared with
the 4th generation aircraft of the world.