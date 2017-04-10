Dry weather expected

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot and dry weather in Sindh and south Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over

most parts of the country.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country during the last

24 hours.

Highest temperatures recorded Monday were Shaheed Benazirabad,

Mithi 43 øC, Hyderabad, Padidan 42øC, Jacobabad 39.5 øC, Moenjodaro

40øC, Hyderabad 42øC, Karachi 40.5øC, Faisalabad 35.5øC, Multan

36.3øC, Lahore 33.3øC, Peshawar 31.5øC, Islamabad 29.5øC, Kalat

25øC, Muzaffarabad 28.5øC, Quetta 27øC, Gilgit 21øC, Murree 17.8øC,

Dir 25øC and Skardu 12.5øC.

Pollen count remained 633/m3.