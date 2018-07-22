DRO stresses special focus on sensitive polling stations

VEHARI, July 22 (APP)::District & Sessions Judge and District Returning Officer (DRO) Nisar Ahmed directed the officers

concerned to pay special attention to sensitive polling stations to ensure smooth and peaceful polling process there.

Addressing a meeting on the arrangements made for elections here on Sunday, he said that it is top priority of the administration to ensure free and fair elections. He said that all possible arrangements have been made for the purpose and warned officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this

regard.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathiya said that 1,255 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which 91 have been declared sensitive. He said that eight CCTV cameras have been installed at each sensitive polling station. He said that 10,802 officials have been deployed for the election duty and 352 vehicles have been provided to them for transportation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nasir Aziz Virk said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured at polling stations in order to avoid any untoward incident.