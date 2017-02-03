Dream of a prosperous Pakistan being realized with strong motorway network: PM

KARACHI, Feb 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday said the government’s focus on expansion of

motorways network across the country had realized the dream of

a developed and prosperous Pakistan.

“Today, the people are witnessing the emergence of a new

Pakistan with improved infrastructure and communication

network, and we have given reality to this dream,” the Prime

Minister said in his address at the inauguration of 75-km-long

section of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

The Prime Minister said motorways were a lifeline to the

country’s economy and were significant in enhancing national

unity by reducing the distances among people belonging to

different parts of country.

He said his government was completely focusing on its

agenda of development and progress, paying no heed to the

negative politicking around.

“Building the nation is no way a child’s play and

requires utmost dedication and hard work, which we are

delivering,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said, “The people of Pakistan can well

distinguish the dedicated and selfless leaders from those who

have wasted time of the nation by impeding development through

protests.”

He said economy of a country depended a lot on

comprehensive road network, however regretted that those who

traveled in routine through chartered aircraft were most

critical of construction of motorways and roads.

“Such people have no realization about the importance of

roads for common people including farmers, workers and

students who daily travel through roads for jobs or

education,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he was grateful to Allah

Almighty as the country had embarked upon a new journey

towards progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said the country would have a six-

lane motorway from Karachi to Peshawar by 2019, boosting the

national economy and generating millions of new jobs.

Prime Minister Sharif said it was vital to make the

communications links across the country better to help take

the country forward as the pace of development cannot reach

remote areas of the country without a good quality road

network.

He said over 60 per cent work on the project was

completed, while work was going on the remaining sections,

including the service roads, interchanges and other

infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said people of Pakistan were now

witnessing the real creation of new Pakistan and said it was

nothing but fulfillment of all the promises made by him in

2013.

He said three years back he came into power with a

commitment and zeal to turn around the national economy.

Prime Minister Sharif said in 2013 the country was in

dire straits, with infrastructure in shambles and a

deteriorated economy.

He said it was vital to turn around the economy to

provide new employment opportunities to the youth, who are at

the risk of being used by extremist elements.

He said international financial organisations have

spoken in unison about the remarkable turnaround, the Karachi

Stock Exchange had amazed the world. He said only those

country’s that made progress which had a sound communications

infrastructure.

He said Pakistan too would have been at the top, had the

pace of progress not been hindered in 1999.

Prime Minister Sharif said thousands were today getting

jobs on projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), while their number would multiply once the project

completes.

Prime Minister appreciated Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, DG

Frontier Works Organization and the NHA for their hard work

and completion of the assigned tasks earlier than the

stipulated time.

He said he had an aerial view of the completed section

and said it was at par with any international road.

Prime Minister Sharif said plantation was being done on

both sides of the newly completed section of the road, while

new rest areas were being setup to ease the travel of the

people.

He said in next two to three years, work on all ongoing

sections of Motorways would complete and by 2016 the country

would have a six-lane road network.

He said had the pace of work continued in 1990s, there

would have been a road link to every remotest area of the

country.

Sharif said his government’s primary focus was on

development in Balochistan and said Gwadar would be one of the

best ports in the world. He said with the completion of the

Gwadar – Quetta section of M-8 Motorway, it was now possible

to travel from one location to another in half the day.

He said today all provinces were being connected to

others through multiple road corridors, cutting down on travel

time, with huge savings on fuel and costs.

He said Pakistan’s communication network was changing as

apart from motorways, four-lane highways were being built in

different areas of the country.

He said dualisation of 126 km long Jamshoro – Sehwan

Sharif road would be done, adding the federal government would

fund the project for the people of Sindh.

The Prime Minister said 10,000 MW of electricity would

be added to the national grid this year and would rise to 30,000 MW by

next few years.

He said there was zero loadshedding for the industries

and soon power outages would be a thing of the past.

He said electricity was now being generated at half the

cost through LNG, coal, hydel, wind and solar power. He said

Diamer Bhahsha dam would help meet the future energy and water needs

of the country.

Sharif expressed the hope that work on Thar Coal project

was also going on at a fast pace.

Prime Minister Sharif said the government was spending

over Rs 1000 billion on numerous road building projects across

the country and said.

Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lt

Gen Muhammad Afzal said the project was the toughest in FWO’s

history as heavy traffic of 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles daily

plied on this section during the construction work.

He mentioned the support of Sindh government and

National Highway Authority (NHA) in completion of the M-9

project on build-operate-transfer basis.

He said 136-kilometre-long road was the country’s

lifeline and hub of economic prosperity due to its proximity

with Kemari Port.

He said the six-lane Karachi to Hyderabad section of M-9

motorway has four sections including 10 interchanges – eight

new and two old ones.

The DG FWO said a trauma centre and a school were also

being considered along the road.

Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar said NHA at present was

carrying out 13 projects including three motorways.

He said on completion, the length of motorways would be

increased from 600 kilometres to 2,000 kilometres.

He mentioned that focus was being laid on the CPEC’s

western route which would pass through the under-privileged

areas of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and would also generate employment

opportunities.