Draw for Hajj applications under Govt Scheme on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will hold a draw on Friday for selection of pilgrims for the Hajj, 2017 under the government scheme.

According to Radio Pakistan quoting official sources said that so far the ministry has received 335,353 applications under the government scheme.

The successful applicants would be informed through letters and text messages, whereas the results of successful candidates would also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org.