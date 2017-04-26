Draw for Hajj applications to be held on Friday

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony will hold a draw on Friday for selection of

pilgrims for the Hajj, 2017 under the government scheme.

April 26 was the last day to submit Hajj applications to the

ministry through designated banks across the country.

According to official sources, so far the ministry has

received 335,353 applications under the government scheme. Last year

a total of 280,617 applications were received.

It is pertinent to mention that this year as many as 179,210

Pakistanis would be performing Hajj.

Earlier, the Hajj Quota for Pakistan was reduced to 143,368

in 2013, which has now been restored to 179,210 persons.

The expenditures for the North Regions (Punjab and Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa) have been fixed at Rs 280,000 per person this year

whereas the expenses for South Region (Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur)

would be Rs 270,000 per person.

An amount of Rs 13,050 for sacrificial animals is not included

in it.

As per the policy, out of the total pilgrims, 60 percent would

be facilitated through government scheme while 40 percent would be

performing this religious duty through private Hajj operators.

The sources said the applicants who have performed hajj

during the last seven years would not be eligible to apply for hajj

2017 under government scheme while for private hajj schemes, the

limit has been restricted to five years.

The successful applicants would be informed through letters

and text messages, whereas the results of successful candidates

would also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org