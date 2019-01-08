Drastic cut in OPAC-members strength on cards: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Expressing disappointment over the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC), constituted two years back for effective communication with Pakistani diaspora, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zyed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the government was planning to revamp the body and bring down the members' strength to 50 from 160."We are planning to curtail its number to 50 to make it a more efficient body," the SAPM said in an interview with APP here. With the inception of the OPAC, its member-strength was 75 that gradually increased and crossed the 160 figure. Zulfikar Bukhari said they would hire and keep intact only those workers who belonged to three categories including successful sociable businessmen, professionals and social workers, regretting that the body did nothing significant for welfare of the expatriates. Bukhari held the previous government responsible for OPAC's poor performance. He was astonished to know high number of the OPAC members and said "I am here to make it workable rather hiring more and more people. Number of members means number of different opinions, how can we work with opinions' influx," he questioned. An official of the Ministry said the board was formed to be aware of the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis in those areas where the country was not having the Community Workers Welfare Attachees. He said the government was in the process of relocating these attachees to improve interaction with overseas Pakistanis.