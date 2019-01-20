Drastic cut in OPAC-members strength being planned: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Expressing disappointment over the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC), constituted two years back for effective communication with Pakistani diaspora, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zyed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said the government was planning to revamp the body and bring down the members’ strength to 50 from 160.

“We are planning to curtail its number to 50 to make it a more efficient body,” the SAPM said in an interview with APP here.