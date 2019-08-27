Drass leaders including BJP condemn Article 370 abrogation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Drass local leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party in Indian Occupied Kashmir, while rejecting the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh termed the Indian government’s decision as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a meeting in Drass, which falls under Kargil, the leaders demanded that they should be made part of Jammu and Kashmir again. They condemned the continued communication blackout in Kashmir, the arrest of political, social and religious figures.

The participants included members of various religious communities, including Sunni, Shia, Ahle Hadith, Noorbakshia along with members of political parties National Conference, Indian National Congress, People Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and local elected representatives of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Kargil). At the meeting a Drass coordination committee was formed.