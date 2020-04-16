DRAP issues advisory for pharmacists against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Drug Regulations Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday issued an advisory to protect and support pharmacists against coronavirus (COVID-19), addressing the provincial governments, public and private hospitals, pharmacists and health institutions.

According to Director Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP, Dr Abdur Rashid, the purpose of this advisory was to provide necessary guidance to institutions concerned and stakeholders in order to protect and support pharmacists.

He said that pharmacists and their teams are key partner in this national health crisis. Pharmacists have major role in the delivery of services such as counselling of patients, patient safety, adverse drug reactions reporting and manufacturing, distribution, storage, dispensing and provision of therapeutic goods.

He added through this advisory, DRAP intends that all stakeholders must recognize pharmacist as an integral part of their healthcare team and support them in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the valuable service that pharmacists and their teams provide to communities, and their important contribution to easing the enormous strain being placed on our country health systems during this pandemic, is now clearer than ever.

Dr Abdul Rashid said that across country, pharmacists are making sure that patients, particularly the vulnerable, receive their medicines despite the quarantines and lockdowns.

They are continuing to ensure a robust and efficient medicines and medical product supply chain, in some cases compounding hand sanitizers themselves to relieve shortages, he added.

He said that healthcare facilities across the country are challenged with caring for COVID-19 patients, therefore pharmacies become an even more vital access point for surgical masks, N95 masks, sanitizers, medicines and healthcare advice.

He said in its advisory, the Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP advise all the stakeholders to take measures to support pharmacists and their team in order to ensure the continuity of pharmaceutical care to people across country, so that pharmacists can play an even greater part in the fight against COVID-19.

Pharmacists and their team must be recognized as keyworkers by fully including them in emergency protocols, affording them freedom of movement during lockdowns.

He said that it must be ensured that pharmacists and their team have access to appropriate protective equipment, according to guidelines of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the Hague, Netherlands and in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

He said that pharmacists and their team should be included in the groups of healthcare and essential workers who are to be tested for COVID-19.

He said that those medicines that are at risk of shortage may be identified and a mitigation plans may be put in place, such as authorizing pharmacists to conduct therapeutic substitution through verbal, telephonic or written consultation with the prescribers.