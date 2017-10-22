Draft prepared for legislation against over-billing: Awais Leghari

DG KHAN, Oct 22 (APP)::Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Sunday said the draft of a bill had been prepared for legislation against electricity overbilling.

The minister expressed these views during a ceremony after Malik Nazar Hussain Khandwa joined the PML-N on Sunday.

He said the bill would be tabled in the National Assembly soon.

The minister said strict action would be taken against power pilferers and police would launch a crackdown against them.

He added that they would ensure elimination of pilferers across the country, including DG Khan. He pledged that DG Khan

would be made loadsheding-free area.

He said the PML-N would win the next elections with the cooperation of the masses.

On this occasion, hundreds of people of Chingwani community announced to join the PML-N after leaving the PTI.