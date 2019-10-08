Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy to develop mobile industry in Pakistan: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production, and Investment, Razak Dawood Tuesday said Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy aims to develop and promote mobile devices manufacturing industry in the country.

He said through Electronic Products Manufacturing Initiative, “We can promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ scheme for the growth in manufacturing, a Ministry of Commerce press release said.

Razak Dawood said this while chairing a meeting on Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy prepared by Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production.

The policy will attract new investment, generate employment and make Pakistan global player for electronics manufacturing, he added.

The adviser highlighted that draft policy envisages incentives for local manufacturing/assembly of mobile devices, which will expectedly shift the focus from import of mobiles in completely built units to semi-knocked down and completely knocked down condition.

He further said the proposed policy is mainly focusing on employment generation, import substitution and technology transfer.