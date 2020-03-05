Dr Zafar confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday confirmed the report of a fresh case of coronavirus in the country, bringing total to six.

“Sixth case of coronavirus in confirmed. The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of,” Dr Zafar Mirza said in a tweet.

He appealed to the media to respect the privacy of the patients and their family, and avoid sharing their personal details. There was no need to panic as things were under control.

He said,“In the present situation, we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility.” In case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to the Health Ministry’s helpline number 1166.

He said the government had made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread.

He said those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China with coronavirus disease symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

Dr Zafar Mirza said an effective screening mechanism had been adopted at all the points of entry (POE) to have check on the coronavirus patients.

He said a proper screening mechanism was also developed at all airports, besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance. He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there was no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan.

He added during the last one month, the federal government had taken several steps and adopted the standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease. Due to such steps Pakistan was the last country in the region where the coronavirus case was reported very late when cases were reported in all the neighboring countries, including China, Iran, Afghanistan and India.

He urged the media to play their positive role in providing information to the people regarding coronavirus. He said the federal and provincial governments were on the same page and implementing a unified policy to protect Pakistan from the virus.