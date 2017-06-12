Dr Tariq Fazal condoles sad demise of father in law of Javed Siddique

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Monday condoled the sad demise of father in law of

Resident Editor, Nawa-e-Waqt, Javed Siddique.

In his condolence message to Javed Siddique, he expressed grief and

sorrow over the passing away of his father in law.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the

loss with equanimity.