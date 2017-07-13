ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on a police vehicle in Killi Deba, Quetta.
In his statement, the minister expressed heartfelt grief over
martyrdom of police personnel and term this incident inhuman act of extremism.
He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal
peace and sympathized with bereaved families.
Dr.Tariq Fazal condemns firing on police vehicle
