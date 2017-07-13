Dr.Tariq Fazal condemns firing on police vehicle

ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing on a police vehicle in Killi Deba, Quetta.

In his statement, the minister expressed heartfelt grief over

martyrdom of police personnel and term this incident inhuman act of extremism.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal

peace and sympathized with bereaved families.