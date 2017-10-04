Dr Tariq assures PIMS protestors to approve demands

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday

visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and assured

the protesters that their concerns would be addressed on immediate basis.

During meeting with them, he assured that the medical

university would be separated from the hospital and a summary in this

regard was approved by the prime minister, which was now forwarded to the ministry of law.

He said the government would also start working on further

legislation in this regard.

He asked the protesting staff of the hospital not to stop

facilitating in-coming patients. He expressed the hope that the

issues of protesters would be resolved within one or two days.

Administrator PIMS Dr Altaf Hussain said the minister had listened to

the demands of protesters and assured them of resolving the same.

Meanwhile, medical and para-medical staff of Pakistan

Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday continued their

protest on third day in favour of their demands.

Addressing the participants of protest, speakers demanded

of the quarters concerned to notify the separation of hospital

from PIMS medical university.

They also demanded to increase the number of medical and para

medical staff in the hospital. They said their protest would

continue till approval of their demands.

They asked to approve the pending PIMS amendment bill. PIMS

employees union and gazetted and non gazetted employees of the

hospital participated in the protest.

Due to agitation, all the out-patient departments of the

hospital remained non-functional whole day due to which patients

faced hardships. Several operations could not be conducted due to

the protest.