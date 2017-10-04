ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday
visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and assured
the protesters that their concerns would be addressed on immediate basis.
During meeting with them, he assured that the medical
university would be separated from the hospital and a summary in this
regard was approved by the prime minister, which was now forwarded to the ministry of law.
He said the government would also start working on further
legislation in this regard.
He asked the protesting staff of the hospital not to stop
facilitating in-coming patients. He expressed the hope that the
issues of protesters would be resolved within one or two days.
Administrator PIMS Dr Altaf Hussain said the minister had listened to
the demands of protesters and assured them of resolving the same.
Meanwhile, medical and para-medical staff of Pakistan
Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday continued their
protest on third day in favour of their demands.
Addressing the participants of protest, speakers demanded
of the quarters concerned to notify the separation of hospital
from PIMS medical university.
They also demanded to increase the number of medical and para
medical staff in the hospital. They said their protest would
continue till approval of their demands.
They asked to approve the pending PIMS amendment bill. PIMS
employees union and gazetted and non gazetted employees of the
hospital participated in the protest.
Due to agitation, all the out-patient departments of the
hospital remained non-functional whole day due to which patients
faced hardships. Several operations could not be conducted due to
the protest.
Dr Tariq assures PIMS protestors to approve demands
ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration