Dr. Sania Nishar gets students feedback on Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday visited Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) to interact with the students and know their feedback about the recently launched Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

She met Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali as well as the students who gave valuable suggestions and feed backs to further strengthen this innovative scheme which was aimed at benefiting 50,000 deserving students including 50 percent female students and two percent disabled every year.

It was briefed during the visit that the students from the families having income less than 40,000 monthly would be eligible to apply for admission in undergraduate degree programmes (4-5 years) in public sector universities.

The GPA of the student as well family income and needs will be considered during the selection process.

The scholarship will be comprised over 100 percent free tuition fee and an annual residence stipend of Rs 40,000.

The applications for the first phase of this scholarship programme were submitted till December 24 through Higher Education Commission (HEC) Portal, while the next phase will be announced in August 2020 through inviting applications from the students.

Around five billion rupees will be allocated for this programme annually which will provide higher education to the students who cannot afford study due to low income.

The students of the university highly appreciated this programme terming it a blessing for the poor talented students and stressed to make it more transparent and effective.