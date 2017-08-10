Dr Pfau to be laid to rest in Karachi on Aug 19

KARACHI, Aug 10 (APP): Dr Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau, pioneer
of Leprosy Control Programme in Pakistan, will be laid to rest at
Christian Cemetery, here on August 19.
Mervyn F Lobo, Chief Executive Officer, Marie Adelaide Leprosy
Center (MALC) in an announcement here Thursday said her funeral will
be held the same day (11:00 am) at St. Patricks Cathedral.
Dr Pfau, the founding member of MALC and also a member of
Daughters of the Heart of Mary (DHM) had passed away late night
Wednesday due to age related health condition and associated
complications.
A recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Dr Pfau
first visited Pakistan in 1960, consequently making the country her
regular abode, granted Pakistan’s permanent citizenship in 1988.
Holding a dual nationality of Germany and Pakistan, she also
played an important role in bringing the people of two countries
closer to each other.

