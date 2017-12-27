Dr Miftah Ismail earned degrees in economics in from US

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail earned a BS degree in

Economics and Mathematics from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh United States of America (USA) and Master

and Doctorate Degrees from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in Public Finance and Political Economy

in 1990.

He has worked as an Economist at the International Monitory Fund (IMF) in Washington.

He is a successful entrepreneur who before joining politics used to run Pakistan’s largest confectionery company.

He has worked as the Head of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, the Chairman of Federal Board of Investment

and briefly as Chairman of the Privatization Commission.

He has also served as a director of Pakistan International Airlines and as Chairman Sui Southern Gas Company.