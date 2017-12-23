Dr. Ijaz calls on Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):A delegation of American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) led by Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, called on Pakistan Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

The delegation briefed the Ambassador about APPAC’s efforts to mobilize the Pakistani American community across the United States, said a press release received here on Saturday from Washington DC.

The Ambassador was apprised that APPAC’s vision was to foster better relations between Pakistan and the US by projecting a positive image of Pakistan and leveraging influence of the diaspora with US public representatives.

The Ambassador appreciated APPAC’s efforts to establish a platform to bring together Pakistani American community members from all over the United States. He welcomed APPAC’s intent to establish chapters in every state and build partnerships with other community organizations.

The Ambassador extended full support to APPAC’s objectives and emphasized that the Pakistani American community could act as a bridge between Pakistan and the US.