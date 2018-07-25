Dr Hasan Askari strongly condemns Quetta attack

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has strongly condemned the suicide attack near eastern

bypass in Quetta and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police officials and other persons.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. All our sympathies are with the bereaved families and we are standing with the people of Balochistan in this moment of grief and sorrow, he said.

The enemy has initiated a sinister action again on the polling day but evil designs of the terrorists cannot weaken

the strong commitment of the nation. The enemy is trying to create chaos and de-stability in the country but the brave people of Pakistan will not allow the enemy’s conspiracy to succeed, concluded the Chief Minister.