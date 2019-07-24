Dr Firdous thanks media for good projection of PM visit

KARACHI, Jul 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday thanked the electronic and print media for good coverage and projection of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States of America besides building positive image of the country.

Talking to media, after a meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said she visited the PBA office, especially to offer gratitude on behalf of the government to the broadcasters who played very positive role during the prime minister’s visit. The print media also did its best in guarding the national interests.